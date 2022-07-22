(Video) “I’m not sure if we will be fine against Salzburg” – Klopp issues warning to his players as he prepares to ramp up training

Jurgen Klopp seemed to revel in the prospect of increasing the intensity of pre-season training, as he issued a warning to his players before the training camp in Austria.

Speaking with LFC TV after the match, the 55-year-old said: “We are not even close to where we want to be physically. We have to get there. The weather and everything is difficult, it will be difficult in Austria as well. It’s good.

“We have to get through this, we have to work extremely hard and then we will be fine.

“I’m not sure if we will be fine against Salzburg because now we really go for it, but we will give it a try. The most important part of pre-season starts now”.

It felt as though the trip to Asia was a commercial venture from the club’s hierarchy but the stay in Salzburg will be the plan of the boss and his coaches, in preparation for a big season ahead.

It’s going to be a grueling week for the players but it will stand them in good stead for the upcoming campaign.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the trip to Austria, via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

