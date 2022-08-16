(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp’s apoplectic response to Anfield pitch invader who ran onto the pitch against Crystal Palace

There is never a good time for a pitch invader to enter the field of play but given Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to the person who did it against Crystal Palace, this could have been the very worst one.

Liverpool were drawing the game 1-1 in the final moments and were starting what was sure to be one of the final attacks of the match, as we desperately searched for a late winner.

With the ball deep inside Patrick Vieira’s side’s half, the absent minded supporter ran onto the pitch and incomprehensibly thought that he could get a selfie with the boss.

These dreams were quickly taken away as the German ran toward him and provided a barrage of abuse, before the individual was led away by stewards.

What was going through his head?

You can watch the video of the supporter running on the pitch (from 12:30) via JsmHD44 on Twitter:

