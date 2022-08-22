(Video) Hundreds of Liverpool fans mock United protest – bringing in Avram Glazer masks & chanting ‘up the Glazers’ inside Old Trafford

Hundreds of Liverpool fans actively mocked Manchester United’s protest inside Old Trafford with chants of ‘up the Glazers’ whilst sporting suspected Avram Glazer masks.

Compared to scenes of Red Devils supporters throwing cans and hurling abuse at their own in a case of mistaken identity, it’s the kind of soft mocking that those involved in the protests should have opted for.

In what already looks set to be a feisty tie between the two outfits, it will be interesting to see how, if at all, the events outside the stadium affect proceedings within.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @lauriewhitwell’s Twitter account:

Liverpool fans have brought hundreds of what look to be Avram Glazer masks. “Up the Glazers.”#MUFC pic.twitter.com/gW3I3WSajD — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 22, 2022