(Video) Liverpool calamity as diabolical Gomez & Alisson mixup gifts easy Leeds goal

The latest goal Liverpool conceded in the English top-flight epitomises the nature of the Reds’ topsy-turvy form this campaign.

Joe Gomez intervened well in the Merseysiders’ defensive third, though a blind backpass left Alisson Becker in a great deal of trouble as Rodrigo capitalised on a poor ball and the Brazilian slipping to tuck away the easiest goal he’ll score all season.

It was a ridiculous start to our latest league encounter after a 3-0 win over Ajax presented hope of another positive run of results.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

