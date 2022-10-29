(Video) Liverpool calamity as diabolical Gomez & Alisson mixup gifts easy Leeds goal

The latest goal Liverpool conceded in the English top-flight epitomises the nature of the Reds’ topsy-turvy form this campaign.

Joe Gomez intervened well in the Merseysiders’ defensive third, though a blind backpass left Alisson Becker in a great deal of trouble as Rodrigo capitalised on a poor ball and the Brazilian slipping to tuck away the easiest goal he’ll score all season.

It was a ridiculous start to our latest league encounter after a 3-0 win over Ajax presented hope of another positive run of results.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

A 𝘿𝙄𝙎𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙎 mistake from Joe Gomez! 🤯🤯 Rodrigo 𝙋𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙎 and Leeds lead at Anfield! ⚪⚡ pic.twitter.com/aTGSr505PZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2022