(Video) Liverpool calamity as diabolical Gomez & Alisson mixup gifts easy Leeds goal

The latest goal Liverpool conceded in the English top-flight epitomises the nature of the Reds’ topsy-turvy form this campaign.

Joe Gomez intervened well in the Merseysiders’ defensive third, though a blind backpass left Alisson Becker in a great deal of trouble as Rodrigo capitalised on a poor ball and the Brazilian slipping to tuck away the easiest goal he’ll score all season.

It was a ridiculous start to our latest league encounter after a 3-0 win over Ajax presented hope of another positive run of results.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

A π˜Ώπ™„π™Žπ˜Όπ™Žπ™π™π™Šπ™π™Ž mistake from Joe Gomez! 🀯🀯 Rodrigo π™‹π™Šπ™π™‰π˜Ύπ™€π™Ž and Leeds lead at Anfield! βšͺ⚑ pic.twitter.com/aTGSr505PZ β€” Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2022