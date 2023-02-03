(Video) “You can’t have everything” – Neil Jones on Firmino’s possible new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool fans will be fully aware that Bobby Firmino’s contract is set to come to an end this summer and there is some debate on whether he should get a new deal, with increasing calls for Jurgen Klopp to revamp the squad.

Speaking with RedMen TV, Neil Jones said: “Unless you’re Todd Boehly, you can’t have everything that you’re chasing after. How many times have Liverpool fans moaned about squad depth and the bench options?…

“If you can move towards a point where your bench options are your older players who are coming towards the end of their career, you’re not doing a terrible job”.

There won’t be many (if any) supporters who would be happy to see our No.9 leave and so the thought of having him around for the next few years is certainly a positive one.

You would think that with six strong forward options, the Brazilian wouldn’t get much game time but the injuries present this season have shown that we may need a bigger squad than usual to continue fighting for the big silverware on offer.

You can watch part of Jones’ transfer and contract update via The RedMen TV on YouTube:

