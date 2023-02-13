(Video) “Have the balls and go for me” – Klopp hits out at journalists and defends his backroom staff

Liverpool are certainly not enjoying the campaign that many of us hoped we would be (so far) and because of this many people within the club have faced criticism, including Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game with Everton, the boss backed his colleagues: “If you praise them in the good times then criticise them in the bad times. If you don’t praise them in the good times then don’t in the lesser good times.

“Don’t do that – have the balls and go for me, then the confrontation can happen, of course.”

READ MORE: ‘Klopp said no’ to Naby Keita approach in January but player looks set to follow Sadio Mane – report

It seemed like a clear defence of Pep Lijnders, who has faced widespread criticism from many of late and it’s a fair point from the 55-year-old as nobody was attributing a similar level of praise when we were chasing four trophies last season.

Football is a fickle game but in the German at the helm of our club, we have a highly motivated individual who is willing to fight in order to turn results around and also willing to take on the media in the defence of those he has around him.

You can watch Klopp’s comments to the media (from 4:45) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?