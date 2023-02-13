Rumoured next Liverpool owner has revealed fresh intentions amid FSG talks

Interest in Liverpool Football Club from Qatar appears to be waning with QIA now assisting in the preparation of an offer for the Reds’ arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Merseysiders have yet to receive a concrete bid despite being put on the market on the tail end of 2022.

“An offer is said to be ‘imminent’, with officials at sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) helping with preparations for it, alongside local family offices,” Dave Powell reported for the Echo (citing Bloomberg).

“QIA had been linked with talks with Liverpool, as were Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the owners of Paris Saint-Germain.

“While possible, it is unlikely that two major funds from Qatar make approaches for competing assets at the same time, with both having strong links to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is a Manchester United fan.”

This follows an update from Alex Miller on Twitter in which it was clarified that the Qatar Investment Authority remained ‘in talks’ with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Qatar bid incoming for @ManUtd, according to the Daily Mail today… important to note that they are different investors to QIA, who are in talks with @LiverpoolFC https://t.co/o7bHctLXoU — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) February 8, 2023

It’s worth emphasising that though QIA are involved in the process to secure a change of ownership for the Red Devils it may not necessarily prevent the prospect of investment in Liverpool.

That’s not an eventuality that will comfort a good many fans of the club, of course, given the regime’s (of which the organisation in question is connected to) less than illustrious reputation when it comes to human rights abuses.

Ultimately, though there is clear interest from Qatar-based officials in building on the foundations of the World Cup, it’s difficult to see QIA having any involvement with a club bearing incompatible values.

