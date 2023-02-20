Liverpool now won’t be sold says John Henry as new plans unveiled in stunning FSG u-turn

Liverpool are now unlikely to be sold, principal owner John W. Henry confirmed only a few months after FSG first put the Reds up for sale.

This update comes courtesy of the Boston Sports Journal (via Ian Doyle on Twitter), with the American group now appearing to shift towards solely investment-related opportunities.

Speaking to @BostonSportsBSJ John Henry says #LFC are not for sale but are in talks over outside investment. "Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so but it won't be a sale" 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 20, 2023

With Manchester United potentially reaching an agreement with a Qatar-based entity, the Boston Red Sox owner’s comments are sure to rile a significant portion of the fanbase concerned about the club falling behind not just the new powers in the English top-flight in the form of Newcastle United and Manchester City but also their traditional bitter rivals.

A move to focusing on investment doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the world, of course, if Fenway can secure another partner who, in the long-term, has the capabilities to increase their share and take full control down the line.

Leaving behind a positive legacy is of the utmost importance to Henry and Co. – likely why interest from Qatar didn’t proceed past the discussion stage in light of conflicting values – though the question remains as to which party could come in and potentially build on FSG’s work since 2011.

There will be far less morally concerning offers, one might imagine, though there are only so many billionaires around who can take us to another level without totally compromising the socialist roots upon which the club was founded.

More pressing in the meantime, however, is the lack of transparency in terms of how much in the way of funds Jurgen Klopp and his team will be furnished with this summer if an investor can’t be secured before the end of the campaign.

