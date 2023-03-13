Journalist talks up target who ‘Liverpool fans would probably see as an upgrade’ on current player

One journalist believes that Liverpool fans would view reported transfer target Youri Tielemans as an ‘upgrade’ on Naby Keita.

Both players are set to see their respective contracts at their current clubs expire in June, with the Reds being linked with a move for the Leicester midfielder in recent days (Football Insider).

If that transfer rumour comes to fruition, he could be an instant replacement for the Guinea international, who has reportedly been offered to AC Milan (Calciomercato).

Pete O’Rourke believes that Tielemans potentially taking Keita’s place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad would meet with the approval of the Anfield fan base.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think for Liverpool fans, they would probably regard Youri Tielemans as an upgrade on Naby Keita because he just hasn’t been consistent enough for Liverpool since his arrival at the club.

“He’s had so many injury problems that we’ve not seen the best of Naby Keita, and he does look like he will be leaving in the summer.

“So, it’d be a direct replacement, Youri Tielemans, and wouldn’t be the worst signing in the world and could be somebody who I think Liverpool fans would probably see as an upgrade.”

The Reds’ Guinean midfielder has unfortunately seen his time at Anfield blighted by a succession of injuries, all too often being deprived of the opportunity to show why the club spent £52.75m on him in 2018 (Sky Sports).

By stark contrast, Tielemans has only missed six games through injury (Transfermarkt) since coming to Leicester in 2019, memorably scoring their winning goal in the FA Cup final two years later.

A comparison of the two players on FBref adds credence to O’Rourke’s suggestion about the Belgian possibly being an ‘upgrade’ on his positional peer at Liverpool.

Throughout their respective club careers, the 25-year-old has scored more goals (52 to 42), provided more assists (46 to 32), achieved a better shots on target percentage (42.3% to 30.6%), won more tackles (196 to 166) and completed more dribbles (268 to 226) than Keita.

If the 28-year-old departs Anfield this summer, as seems increasingly likely, then Tielemans could indeed be an ideal candidate to seamlessly fill the void left by the Guinean’s exit.

