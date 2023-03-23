(Photo) Liverpool transfer target posts social media story featuring current Anfield star

Liverpool fans may have been intrigued by an Instagram story post uploaded by one reported Anfield transfer target.

Jacque Talbot recently said on the LFC Transfer Room Podcast that the Reds are keen on a summer move for Khephren Thuram, who apparently holds a £30m asking price from Nice. The player himself has publicly acknowledged the transfer speculation surrounding him of late (as per The Telegraph).

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty with France, and on Thursday he posted an image on social media featuring him and Ibrahima Konate, with the defender also tagged in the photo.

The picture itself is quite innocuous – it simply features the two players descending a staircase at Les Bleus’ training camp – so the probability is that there’s no hidden message as such, more a case of simply being what it is, two international colleagues preparing for a game of football.

Nonetheless, given Liverpool’s links with Thuram and the presence of a current Reds player, some may excitedly interpret it as a tenuous hint towards the Nice midfielder possibly warming to the idea of teaming up with the 23-year-old at club level also.

Whilst the prospect of the club bolstering its midfield ranks in the summer with the Ligue 1 man is enticing, of course, we simply wouldn’t advise reading into things too much based on the photo provided.

You can see the image below from Thuram’s Instagram story (@k_thuram):