(Video) Former Liverpool man who Klopp dubbed ‘top drawer’ endures horror moment in derby clash

Ben Davies will go down as one of the more curious signings made by Liverpool during Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield.

Signed from Preston two year ago in the midst of a defensive crisis on Merseyside (GOAL), the 27-year-old never actually made a competitive first team appearance for the Reds, despite the German hailing him as an ‘accomplished defender’ and ‘whose character is top drawer’ (via BBC Sport).

Now with Rangers, the Englishman lined up for Michael Beale’s side in their Old Firm derby clash against Celtic this afternoon, but he endured a horror moment in the build-up to one of the Hoop’s goals.

With the teams level at 1-1 just after the hour mark, Davies miscued an attempted clearance and, when a corner looked imminent, he inadvertently headed the ball off an opponent. It fell kindly to Kyogo Furuhashi, who dispatched it to the net for his second goal of the game.

It proved to be a costly misjudgment from the former Liverpool defender, with the Light Blues going on to lose 3-2, and it’s not a moment he’ll want to look back on again.

You can catch a clip of the goal below, via @SkyFootball on Twitter: