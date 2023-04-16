Relegation threatened outfit confident they can complete deal for promising Liverpool star this summer – report

Schalke are wanting to once again sign Sepp van den Berg on loan from Liverpool next season despite them currently finding themselves in a relegation scrap, that’s according to Sport Bild (via Rousing The Kop).

The Dutchman is currently on loan at the Bundesliga outfit but has had a torrid time with injuries this term.

He sustained a serious ankle injury in October which sidelined him until the beginning of March – only for him to then score an own goal and pick up a foot injury in his first game back in action for five months.

READ MORE: Pundit suggests Man City fringe player could be the answer to Liverpool’s problems with Bellingham not ‘necessary’

Schalke do currently find themselves three points from safety in the German top-flight but even if they do return back to Bundesliga 2 the report adds that they still remain confident they can secure his services for the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp may feel that it’s a good idea for the 21-year-old to once again seek regular first team action elsewhere as he may find chances hard to come by on Merseyside.

He may very well see his long-term future being at L4 but with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez currently ahead of him in the pecking order at centre half a temporary move away would make sense.

The Netherlands U21 did impress while on loan at Preston North End last season so it’ll be interesting to see what decision is made regarding van den Berg this summer.

EOTK Insider: Exclusive: The Jude Bellingham ‘roulette’ is open but the odds are stacked against Liverpool – Jan Aage Fjørtoft