‘The next best’ – Michael Owen tells Liverpool who they should now target after Bellingham u-turn

Michael Owen has urged Liverpool to ‘go and get Declan Rice’ if they don’t manage to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The latter was initially reported to be the Reds’ priority transfer target but Jurgen Klopp is now believed to have turned his attention to other targets after deciding it would not make sense to spend over £100m on a single player.

Although insisting that a move for Bellingham should still be prioritised, ex-Red Owen believes his former club should then turn their attention to the ‘next best’ midfielder in the form of West Ham captain Rice.

“Do everything you can to get Jude Bellingham,” Owen told the Daily Mail (as quoted by Football365).

“Everything you can. It might not be (realistic). But whatever you do, go and get the best.

“Go and get the next best (if Bellingham signs for Real Madrid). Go and get Declan Rice.”

READ MORE: Journalist reveals dynamic midfielder is ‘closer’ to signing for Liverpool than Real Madrid; Klopp has already spoken to him – report

Fabrizio Romano has claimed recently that Real Madrid ‘are close’ to finalising a deal to sign Bellingham from Dortmund which has definitely put an end to any hopes that Liverpool fans had remaining of seeing him in a Red shirt next term.

Rice, meanwhile, is a quality player in his own right and has showed he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old will see his current West Ham deal expire at the end of next season to the London Stadium outfit may therefore be forced to sell this summer to ensure they don’t lose him for free in just over a year.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all believed to be interested in the England international and David Moyes has already explained (via Daily Mail) that he expects any potential deal to surpass the £105m Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez in January.

If we’re not willing to splash the cash to sign Bellingham then it’s highly unlikely that we’ll pay a similar fee to sign the Hammers’ No. 41.

We’re instead expected to target cheaper options such as Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions