Journalist reveals dynamic midfielder is ‘closer’ to signing for Liverpool than Real Madrid; Klopp has already spoken to him – report

Liverpool have been following Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga for ‘a long time’ and are ‘closer’ to signing him than Real Madrid, that’s according to AS journalist Manu Sainz.

The 20-year-old has been in superb form for the La Liga outfit this term registering nine goals and four assists in 31 league appearances and it’s believed that Newcastle United are also ‘willing to pay’ the attacking midfielder’s €40m release clause.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to reinforce his midfield options this summer and it now appears to be down to Veiga himself to decide which club he would like to join.

“Let’s see what happens with Gabri Veiga. I still see him more in the Premier League (than La Liga),” Sainz told AS (via Sport Witness).

“It is true what our colleague published a few days ago that Madrid were bidding for Veiga, but I don’t see him close to Madrid. I see him closer to Liverpool, for example, a club that has been following him for a long time.

“Newcastle is a club that were the first to travel to Vigo to monitor him and you know they are willing to pay the €40m of his release clause.

“Liverpool are as well. Now the ball is in Veiga’s court. He is going to decide which option he wants because once the club is willing to pay the €40m clause, there is practically no negotiation possible. He can pick what he likes the most.”

We’re pretty well stocked in the attacking department already but the Spain U21 international is showing a lot of potential and he is certainly a player that looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

It was reported last month that Klopp has spoken directly to Veiga and his agent about a potential move to Merseyside this summer and that could therefore be the reason why we appear to be leading the race for his signature.

The Spaniard will be aware of the fact that our German tactician is not afraid to give youngsters a chance and he will no doubt be excited by the prospect of moving to the Premier League.

Although Real are also showing interest it’s believed that they’re prioritising a move for Jude Bellingham that will easily set them back more than €100m.

