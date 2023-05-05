Paul Ince heaps huge praise on reported Liverpool target after what he did last night; Klopp has already held ‘direct meeting’ with him

Paul Ince has heaped huge praise on reported Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister after the Argentine shined for Brighton as they defeated Manchester United 1-0 last night.

The World Cup winner stepped up to slot a penalty past David de Gea in the 99th minute of the clash at the Amex Stadium but it was the dynamic midfielder’s all-round game that impressed the ex-Red the most.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Jurgen Klopp has held a ‘direct meeting’ with the player ahead of a potential move to Anfield this summer with the former Boca Juniors man ‘100% leaving’ the Seagulls at the end of the season.

“For me, it’s not just about the goal. Watching you play tonight, it’s your work rate, your passing ability, you’re just an all-round player, you know?” Ince said as he interviewed Mac Allister on Sky Sports (as quoted by the Mirror).

“Me and Jamie [Redknapp] have played in midfield and we just loved watching you play because everything you do, you do it correctly. You get back, you get up, you get down, you score goals. It was lovely to watch you play today.”

At just 24 years of age the Brighton No. 10 is at the right age to fit Liverpool’s transfer criteria.

He’s already showing his class regularly in the Premier League but Klopp will be confident that he can help develop the Argentina international even further if he does opt for a move to Merseyside.

With Mac Allister performing so well Ince is aware that there will be huge interest around his signature in the coming months.

“We were standing next to a World Cup winner. Someone who scored in the last minute against Manchester United, but he’s so humble. He’s talking about the young South American kids that he wants to look after – and he’s young himself,” Ince added.

“But, it’s not about him, it’s about the team ethic and he works within that. He’s happy to tow the line, he’s happy to do the dirty bit of football, but he’s also a very, very talented player.

“The only worry for me, we sat here before the game and spoke to Paul Barber (Brighton’s Chief Executive) about clubs coming in for players who are playing well, and he’s going to be one of those. He’s gonna be one of those players that clubs are looking at, I hate to say it but I think he could be one of those.”

Brighton are having a superb campaign and they’ll fancy their chances of bringing Europa League football to the south coast next season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are currently sat sixth at the moment – four points behind us but with two gams in hand.

With no disrespect intended for the Seagulls Mac Allister may feel that it’s now time for him to make the next step in his career and join a huge club like Liverpool – we’ll just have to wait and see.

