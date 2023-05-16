£15.2m Liverpool man admits Klopp completely changed his role; Reds are reaping the rewards

Curtis Jones has finally delivered the run of form those closest to him knew his talents were capable of.

Whoever Liverpool bring in during the summer period, it’s clear that the young Englishman (valued at £15.2m, according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) is very much here to stay.

It’s not all down to the club finding a bespoke training program to maximise his availability, however, but also the work done on the training ground itself, with Jurgen Klopp’s demands transforming how the player operates on the pitch.

“As I said, I’ve had to change my game a lot. In my Academy days I have always been a lad who just wanted to have the ball, run, run, run and shoot and score and try to assist,” the Scouser told the club’s official website. “I’m at a point now where the game is more of an attacking and defending player, so if I don’t have the ball I have to go and press and make sure the space is closed.”

Nine starts in a row in the Premier League certainly indicate that the No.17 has the manager’s faith ahead of a pivotal time away from the pitch.

Should Curtis Jones keep his place in the starting-XI in 2023/24?

Whether Jones continues to play a starring role in the first-XI come the next campaign will be determined by the level of consistency he can demonstrate ahead of 2023/24.

With injuries now in check, however, no one should be assuming that any combination of new additions will automatically come in and steal the 22-year-old’s spot.

A new formation has seen Jones complement Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold perfectly in the middle of the park when in possession, whilst also providing the necessary grit and defensive output required of the left-sided midfield role.

Liverpool still need reinforcements in the upcoming window, of course, though no one behind the scenes will be disappointed by this new development.

