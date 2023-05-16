(Video) Luis Diaz exacts swift retribution on Maddison during Liverpool’s win at Leicester

James Maddison will have learned one thing from Leicester’s defeat to Liverpool on Monday night – you don’t mess with Luis Diaz and get away with it!

At one point during the first half of the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, the Colombian gathered possession by the touchline and was bundled over by the Foxes playmaker, who laughed off the incident.

However, the 26-year-old wasn’t smiling just a few seconds later as the Reds attacker instantly got to his feet before charging straight at the Englishman, pushing him off the ball and giving away a free kick as he swiftly exacted some retribution for the initial shove.

It was far from the most elegant moment Diaz has had in a Liverpool shirt, but it sent a clear message to Maddison – and the rest of the Leicester team – that the boy from Barrancas is not to be messed with.

Such moments from the Colombia star embody the fight within Jurgen Klopp’s team to prove their critics wrong as they continue to chase down a Champions League place for next season.

You can catch the clip of Diaz getting back at Maddison below, taken from ESPN Vivo‘s coverage of the game and shared on TikTok by futbolcriollo10: