‘Told it could be…’ – Journalist drops Mac Allister transfer fee hint Liverpool fans will love

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool may be able to secure the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for around 35% less than the asking price which had been mooted in previous reports.

A month ago, Sky Sports reported that Brighton were set to demand at least £70m to part with the midfielder this summer, although Fabrizio Romano later insisted that the final fee would be ‘way less’ than £60m.

It seems the Reds won’t even have to go that high to land the 24-year-old, according to an update from the CBS Sports reporter on Monday afternoon.

Jacobs tweeted: “Liverpool optimistic of completing a transfer for Alexis Mac Allister this week, as reported by @_pauljoyce.

“Sources refer to a key meeting today to try and wrap up deal. #LFC have always been confident. Fee will be officially undisclosed, but told it could be just UNDER £45m.”

READ MORE: (Video) ‘He’s looking at…’ – Romano explains why Alexis Mac Allister has agreed Liverpool move

READ MORE: ‘Step by step…’ – Romano issues claim on £34.5m Liverpool target who ‘will leave this summer’

If Liverpool are able to sign Mac Allister for less than £45m, that’d be a simply sensational piece of business, and one which’d have Reds supporters ecstatic – all the more so considering the £70m+ fees quoted by some previous reports.

At 24, the Brighton midfielder is approaching what should be the prime years of his career, while also proving he can excel in the Premier League with 10 top-flight goals this season (Transfermarkt), plus the small matter of winning the World Cup amongst all that.

For context, Morgan Gibbs-White’s transfer to Nottingham Forest last year could come to £42.5m after add-ons (Sky Sports), and while he was excellent in keeping Steve Cooper’s side in the top tier, he’d only made 10 Premier League starts prior to being sold by Wolves (WhoScored).

Rumours going around that Mac Allister will be signed for under £45m. Moneyball FC is back baby 😎 pic.twitter.com/oq1xkSl2xQ — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 5, 2023

When Michael Edwards was sporting director at Liverpool, the club earned a reputation for securing game-changing transfers at prices that history would judge as incredible bargains, such as Andy Robertson (£10m), Mo Salah (£36.9m), Bobby Firmino (£29m) and Sadio Mane (£34m).

Just a few days into Jorg Schmadtke’s time in the role, it seems as if the Reds may be rediscovering their penchant for incredibly astute transfers at comparatively modest prices, should Jacobs’ update on Mac Allister prove correct.

You can see the CBS Sports man’s tweet below, via @JacobsBen on Twitter:

Liverpool optimistic of completing a transfer for Alexis Mac Allister this week, as reported by @_pauljoyce. Sources refer to a key meting today to try and wrap up deal. #LFC have always been confident. Fee will be officially undisclosed, but told it could be just UNDER £45m.🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/EKDtZp0ZOC — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 5, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions