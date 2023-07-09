Liverpool defender could be set for summer exit amid centre-back search – report

Liverpool could now be set to lose Luke Chambers on loan to the German top-flight if one report from the Daily Mail is to be believed.

The publication cites interest from Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with a move away on a temporary basis more than likely in light of the competition he’ll face in Merseyside.

The 19-year-old signed a new contract in May and is still more than appreciated at Anfield, though one might expect minutes will be hard to come by whilst Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson continue to vie for a spot in the starting-XI.

What does the future hold for Luke Chambers?

A stint in the Bundesliga simply shouldn’t be viewed as career-ending (when it comes to the prospect of pulling on the famous red shirt on a more regular basis for the senior team), with the likes of Bobby Firmino, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, and, more recently, Dominik Szoboszlai having all had positive experiences.

Ultimately, it’s the perfect opportunity to build up experience and minutes in the legs that a trusted former member of the club in Alonso will hopefully offer the Liverpool youngster.

Whilst we could be due another radical shift in tactics on the horizon, the current reality dictates that a left-back that is capable of tucking in as a left-sided centre-back when the Reds are in possession will thrive in a Jurgen Klopp team.

It will be difficult for Chambers to showcase such versatility with Leverkusen, though if he can showcase some tactical awareness during his time in the German top-flight, it could go a long way in assuring Jurgen Klopp that he’s the man to take up the reins after Andy Robertson in the long run.

That’s an extremely big ask of any fullback given the quality of the Scotland international, though it’s his clearest ticket into our first-team plans in future.

Given that there are still some serious questions hanging over the former Hull City man’s head in regard to his ability to meet the demands of the role in question, there’s no telling when an opening will arrive.

Liverpool have a big job to do with the backline

It has been made crystal clear that Liverpool will look to sign at least one centre-back this summer – ideally a left-footed one.

However, given the scale of the problems the upcoming season threatens to expose, one might question whether Liverpool are playing it safe enough by pursuing one fourth or fifth-choice option to make up the numbers.

We’re supremely well-stocked for right-sided centre-backs, though we can’t neglect the position whilst the likes of Konate, Matip and Gomez continue to experience regular injury concerns.

Given the fresh demands placed on the spot in light of Trent’s new marauding role, Virgil van Dijk’s defensive partner has to be effectively capable of completing two jobs on the go.

Turning our attention to the left-sided centre-back, there’s poor competition for places for the Dutchman’s first-XI spot, though one might wonder how on earth the club is expected to convince a quality signing to come in and act as a backup to the league’s most talented centre-half.

It screams mission impossible for Liverpool’s decision-makers, though the difficulty of the hurdles that lie before us shouldn’t prompt inactivity or even limited activity.

Liverpool may opt to throw the dice again whilst holding their hands up and citing poverty after landing potentially three midfielders this summer. However, they could be neck-deep in hot water once again come the winter window, with critics pointing the finger at a different department altogether.

