Liverpool using Saudi fees for PL talent as ‘reference point’ for Henderson talks – Pearce

Jordan Henderson seemed like an almost un-transferable player when last season ended but now Liverpool are having to set a figure for the value of the player, as his possible exit looms closer.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 32, recently moved from Chelsea to Al Hilal for around £20m and Liverpool view that fee as a reference point for talks’.

The difference in these negotiations is that Al Hilal are one of the four clubs that have involvement from Public Investment Fund (PIF) and so they have a lot more riches to play with than Al Ettifaq.

Therefore, even though Jordan Henderson has been reportedly offered £700,000-per-week, there isn’t as large of a transfer kitty on offer to try and lure our captain away from Merseyside.

In fact, some reports have suggested that the maximum offer Steven Gerrard’s side can make is less than £14 million, an offer than many would assume to be too low to purchase the England international.

If we are holding out for the £20 million Chelsea received for Kalidou Koulibaly, then this move may well be off already as it appears this offer cannot be made.

We’re in quite a strange position and the reaction that our captain will face if this move does fall through, will be very interesting.

There’s plenty of time for more changes yet but we’re at a crucial stage of this negotiation, with a complete collapse now looking rather likely.

