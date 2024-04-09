‘Senior club sources’ say: Liverpool insider breaks club’s reaction to Amorim agreement news

The future of Ruben Amorim is hard to pin down amid competing versions of events in recent days.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has now pitched in with Liverpool’s view, sharing on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds haven’t offered the Portuguese coach the job or secured a verbal agreement.

What other candidates are there? — Tom Wells (@TomWells97) April 9, 2024

This follows Florian Plettenberg’s claim that the Merseysiders are further ahead in negotiations than has been reported elsewhere.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Ruben Amorim told reporters is telling after bombshell Liverpool news

READ MORE: Liverpool update: Portuguese press now contradicts Sky’s breaking Ruben Amorim claim

Liverpool manager odds as of Tuesday

Who’s ready for some absolutely wild suggestions in Oddschecker’s latest batch of managerial candidate odds?

Amorim remains the favourite with 1/4, but Marcelo Bielsa (14/5) and Carlo Ancelotti (14/5) have since entered the fray.

Admittedly, only one provider has been willing to furnish fans with odds – either way, we’d take both suggestions with just a pinch of salt.

Far more likely by comparison are the candidates that follow in Roberto De Zerbi (7/2) and Julian Nagelsmann (49/10).

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could a surprise candidate now replace Klopp? The search after Xabi Alonso, and much more!