‘All in the same boat’ – Curtis Jones ready to ‘battle’ with ‘world-class’ teammates for spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI

Curtis Jones has insisted he’s ready to ‘battle’ for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI this season despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

Liverpool experienced a dismal campaign last time out and failed to secure a top four finish and our German tactician is therefore currently in the process of revamping his midfield.

Our No. 17, who ended the season in brilliant form and recently helped England win the U21 European Championships, insists competition for places is nothing new for him.

“It’s Liverpool. Since I’ve been in the first-team set-up, it’s always been that way,” Jones told the Liverpool Echo (via This Is Anfield). “I’ve always had my chance, and in all fairness, there have been times when I’ve had a run of games, which shows to me that if you are playing well enough, you keep your shirt.

“If not, then there’s a lad on the bench there who can come on and go and play, score or create and if he does that then he keeps his shirt.”

The Academy graduate has so much ability but he’s struggled to perform consistently since bursting onto the scene with a stunning winner against Everton back in 2020.

His versatility to either be deployed on the left flank or in an advanced midfield role means that if he can remain injury free he certainly has a bright future ahead of him.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai instantly strengthen Klopp’s starting XI but Jones is aware that it’s down to himself to perform at his best and give our German tactician some difficult decisions to make.

“It’s a battle for me, but it’s a battle for them as well. We’re all in the same boat, really,” the 22-year-old added.

“The lads who have come in this summer we know are world-class, but I don’t think it changes anything for me in terms of how I think and the things I’m doing. I know if I go out there and play it’s a chance to show I am good enough to play in the next game. It’s all on me.”

The Liverpool boss explained recently that we can expect to see Jones in a more advanced role next season and with the Reds set to face German outfit Greuther Furth tomorrow in a pre-season friendly it’ll be interesting to see where the Scouser is deployed.

