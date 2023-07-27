Neil Jones names the Liverpool youngster who’s ‘made a real impression’ during pre-season

Neil Jones has claimed Ben Doak has ‘made a real impression’ so far during Liverpool’s pre-season and is looking forward to seeing the Scotsman in action again before the start of the campaign next month.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad travel to Singapore on Thursday and will face both Leicester City and Bayern Munich during their time in Asia.

The former Celtic youngster impressed in his last two outings against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth with his direct and pacy style of play and Jones believes he’s already earned the trust of Liverpool’s more senior players.

“Liverpool go to Singapore on Thursday for the second leg of their pre-season tour,” Jones wrote for Caught Offside. “It was a good week in Germany with two goal fests. I’ll be interested to see now who gets their chance after Jurgen Klopp used 25 players in their last two games.

“Obviously you’d expect some of those players to now drop out, but I think some younger players have really stood out, and none more so than Ben Doak.

“Doak, a young winger, featured in both games and made a real impression.

“He’s still only 17 years old but he gets people off their seat and already looks trusted by the senior players, who were willing to give him the ball and let him do his thing – they’re not treating him like someone who needs their hand holding or needs looking after.”

Doak may only be a teenager but he doesn’t perform like one.

His confidence and ability when on the ball has people on the edge of their seats and he showed glimpses of his promising potential last term when he made five appearances at senior level.

We look forward to see how he fares against tougher opponents in Leicester City and Bayern but there’s no doubt that the 17-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

