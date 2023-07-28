‘Here we go!’ – Fabinho’s Liverpool exit edges closer following fresh Fabrizio Romano update

Liverpool are on the brink of losing yet another midfielder with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Fabinho has completed his medical with Al Ittihad.

The Brazil international was the subject of a £40m bid from the Saudi Pro League side recently and has not travelled to Asia with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The transfer specialist also revealed that the 29-year-old is set to pen a three-year deal in the Middle East.

Fabinho has completed medical tests as Al Ittihad player, here we go! 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 Liverpool and Al Ittihad are still waiting to sign documents, medical approved as verbal agreement has been reached. Deal being completed and sealed on three year contract. pic.twitter.com/7zm9rkXAec — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

Klopp has already seen James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson leave the club this summer and with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the club it’s fair to say our engine room is going to look a lot different come the start of the new campaign.

Since joining from Monaco in the summer of 2018 Fabinho has become recognised as one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the world.

He did struggle for consistency last term, however, so many supporters will be pleased that the Reds are set to receive £40m for the Brazilian.

After winning every major trophy with the club it’s a shame that our No. 3 – as well as Henderson – will not get a proper Anfield farewell but all good things must come to end!

