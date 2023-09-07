Liverpool already considering January move for Premier League defender – 90min

The summer transfer window may have only closed last week but Liverpool are already considering a January move for one Premier League defender according to 90min.

The Reds are believed to be joined by Newcastle and Spurs in weighing up a move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

The 24-year-old entered the final 12 months of his current deal at the Vitality Stadium in the summer meaning he’s set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

There are currently no signs of the former Bristol City man putting pen-to-paper on a new deal and the report adds that the Cherries turned down an offer of £20m from Spurs on deadline day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be admirers of Kelly and it came as a surprise to some Liverpool fans that a new central defender was not signed before the window shut.

Virgil van Dijk (suspension) and Ibou Konate (muscle injury) missed our 3-0 defeat of Aston Villa at the weekend with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez deputising at centre half.

Our only other option at central defence is Jarell Quansah with the 20-year-old featuring as a late substitute in our last two games.

It would therefore make sense to see Liverpool target a new defender during the January window but we’ll just have to wait and see whether Kelly is the player we decide to make a move for.

