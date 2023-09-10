Romano: 27 y/o Liverpool favourite close to signing fresh deal; ‘negotiations are progressing’

Fabrizio Romano (via his page on X) has now provided an update on the contract situation of one Liverpool favourite.

The transfer specialist has revealed that ‘negotiations are progressing’ in regards to an extension of Kostas Tsimikas’ current deal and the contract should be ‘done as soon as possible’.

The Greek Scouser’s current deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025 but Jurgen Klopp is keen to extend the 27-year-old’s stay at Anfield to 2027 despite him predominantly having to settle for a spot behind Andy Robertson at left back.

Liverpool are now advancing in talks to extend Kostas Tsimikas' contract. Negotiations are progressing to get it done as soon as possible 🔴 #LFC Discussions will continue to complete the agreement, as @JamesPearceLFC called. pic.twitter.com/VqE7NbT4uO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2023

Our No. 21, who scored the winning spot kick in our FA Cup final victory over Chelsea two seasons ago, was signed from Olympiakos in a deal worth £11.75m (Sky Sports) back in 2020.

Tsimikas has earned just four minutes of game time so far this season and earlier this summer there were suggestions that he could look for a move away from the club in search for regular minutes (David Lynch told Born and Red, via Caught Offside).

Back in May, however, the Greek international insisted he was happy on Merseyside and he hadn’t ever considered leaving the club.

Although there’s no denying that Robertson is the main man at left back we believe the Scotsman has benefitted from the strong competition he faces from the Greek Scouser.

