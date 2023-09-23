Transfer insider lifts lid on Liverpool ‘proposals’ for ‘phenomenal’ midfield maestro

Liverpool ticked four big boxes this summer with the acquisitions of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, it might have been more, perhaps, had the Reds had their way with Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, with Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot sharing details of the club’s proposal for the midfielder on X.

– Newcastle turned down a second approach from Chelsea for Bruno Guimaraes when talks seemed to be at an impasse – Release clause will be at £100m and not in excess of – Liverpool and PSG made proposals in summer, Le Parisien's being higher – both rejected – Staveley and… — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) September 23, 2023

Described as a ‘phenomenal’ footballer by Andrey Santos (HITC), the Brazilian international has been a key driving force behind the Magpies’ resurgence.

READ MORE: Liverpool game-changer ready to explode this season; Van Dijk says the world’s finally seen his potential

READ MORE: Liverpool close the door on Madrid as Reds set to imminently clinch new deal – report

A creative, deep-lying playmaker, it would have been intriguing to see how Jurgen Klopp and Co. would have handled Guimaraes’ arrival at L4 given the obvious need for a more defensively-focused specialist No.6.

We have trialled, to great effect, the possibility of a two-man midfield in the 3-1 win over Wolves, with Dominik Szoboszlai excelling.

Theoretically, it would allow us to take the pressure off when it comes to fielding an out-and-out No.6. At any rate, it certainly seems the case that we’ve moved into fresh territory with our midfield setup, which could facilitate such players as recent signing Ryan Gravenberch.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!