‘He’s likely to get…’ – Journalist says ‘high energy’ Liverpool gem is facing ‘a big season’

Ben Jacobs has named one Liverpool player who’s facing ‘a big season’ after a significant show of faith from the club.

Earlier this week, the Reds confirmed that Ben Doak has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield, with the 17-year-old rewarded for his fine displays so far.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist claimed that club chiefs would’ve indicated to the teenager behind the scenes that they believe he has a massive future on Merseyside, and that he’s likely to get his opportunity to shine in the Europa League.

Jacobs said: “You don’t sign that deal unless the club have intimated to you privately, which they have done, that they think that you’ve got a very big future ahead of you.

“Anyone that has seen Doak play knows that he’s high energy, very intelligent, pacey, good movement, both on and off the ball. All qualities really that Salah has as well. So this is a big season for Doak now. Liverpool have put a lot of confidence in him via that new deal.

“Doak will have that opportunity to try and shine. Yeah, domestically, but also in those Europa League games, and I think in those Europa League games, he’s likely to get a number of minutes in order to make a claim for the first team both this season and beyond.”

When a young player is trying to make the breakthrough at a club like Liverpool, all they can do is work hard in training and seize any matchday opportunities they get.

Doak has certainly done that so far, catching the eye with some exciting cameos in pre-season and being handed a start in Thursday’s Europa League win over LASK.

That competition, and the domestic cups, will provide him with the chance to further build upon his prodigious reputation. If he can impress in those tournaments – and previous performances suggest that he will – that could open the door to occasional Premier League minutes, too.

Liverpool fans are no strangers to seeing exciting teenage talents burst onto the scene at Anfield, but in recent times, few have looked quite as thrilling as the Scottish teenager, who’s already shown an ability and maturity which belies his 17 years.

The 2023/24 campaign could indeed be the one where Doak evolves from being a future talent to a fully fledged part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, if he can make the most of the opportunities handed to him.

