(Video) Fan footage vs West Ham shows Klopp already has a class favourite in Liverpool 2.0

Alexis Mac Allister recently noted that his fellow Liverpool teammates have already started teasing him about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

We hate to break it to our technical maestro, but the latest footage coming from the stands won’t have helped his case!

The Argentinian was spotted taking in a warm embrace from the manager after coming off for Wataru Endo in the second-half of the Reds’ 3-1 win over Wolves.

Hilariously, the 55-year-old absolutely refused to let go of his £35m midfielder quickly after what was an impressive display in the No.6 role.

