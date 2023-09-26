Carlo Ancelotti responds to fresh rumour that could ruin FSG’s Liverpool plans

Xabi Alonso has inevitably been heavily linked with the Real Madrid job as rumours swirl over the possibility of Carlo Ancelotti calling time on his second spell at the Bernabeu.

In comments relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano, the incumbent Los Blancos boss admitted he himself wouldn’t be opposed to seeing the Spaniard take over the reins in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti on Xabi Alonso to Real links: “I have coached Xabi, he’s doing a great job at Bayer”. ⚪️🇪🇸 “He understands the game well, that’s why he’s very good coach”. “I wish Xabi Alonso, Raul, Alvaro Arbeloa to become Real Madrid's manager one day. I love all of them”. pic.twitter.com/kPfhdVaBvB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

With Jurgen Klopp’s current terms set to expire in 2026 – at the same time as the former Liverpool midfielder’s contract with Bayer Leverkusen – one has to wonder what impact this will have on FSG’s potential succession plans.

The dreaded question FSG must ask

What will come next after Jurgen Klopp?

It’s almost certain that there will be a drop-off of some kind once our German tactician decides he’s achieved all he can in Merseyside.

If it were up to us, of course, there’d never be an end in sight for Klopp at Liverpool, unrealistic a dream as that may be.

We still shouldn’t rule out the possibility that ‘Liverpool 2.0’ can keep the 55-year-old fulfilled well beyond his current 2026 end date, regardless of the temptation posed by managing his country in international tournaments.

When the likes of Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister are beginning to nose into their peaks in club football, won’t it be hard to say goodbye? Or will Jurgen see it as an ideal opportunity to hand over the torch well ahead of a prospective rebuild several years beyond that point?

