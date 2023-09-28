Paul Merson fires Man City warning in ‘massive’ Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction

Liverpool appear to be riding the crest of a wave in terms of our brilliant start to the season and we all hope that will continue against Tottenham but one pundit has sent the Reds a warning before the match.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Paul Merson said: ‘If Liverpool come away from Tottenham with a win next week then it’s a massive result. I’m not saying they will lose the game, but to go to Tottenham now, you’re up against a very good team with good players…

‘Liverpool are doing well at the moment because you just have to stick in there. You have to take it a game at a time and you don’t want to be giving them a head start.

READ MORE: Everything Callum Wilson had to say about Antonio missing podcast after Anfield defeat

‘The biggest advantage Liverpool have is they can draw to Tottenham and Brighton over the next two weeks because they still have to play Man City twice – and they can beat Man City twice’.

It wouldn’t be the best tactic to go out for a draw against both Tottenham and Brighton in our next two league games and if we have such confidence that we can do the double over Manchester City – then we should be looking for wins in every game.

It’s been such a great start to the season that it does feel like we really can beat any team that we face, with cup competitions providing a great excuse to hand minutes to squad players and rotate the squad for freshness.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have had a good start to the campaign but to be able to hand them both a start and see them both score against Leicester City will be great for Jurgen Klopp.

Fringe players being able to jump into action will be a massive plus and if we keep winning, that mentality will follow through into the bigger matches like our next two in the Premier League.

Let’s go and get a ‘massive result’, do it again in the following fixture and make a real impact by showing everyone that we’re gunning for bigger prizes than just Champions League qualification this season.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…