Everything Callum Wilson had to say about Antonio missing podcast after Anfield defeat

Michail Antonio had the boldness to state West Ham would finish above Liverpool this season, before arriving to Anfield and having a terrible afternoon where his side fell to a 3-1 loss.

Instead of facing the music on the same podcast he made the claims on, the 33-year-old failed to show up for the next recording and was suitably called out by his co-host.

Speaking on ‘The Footballer’s Football Podcast’ on BBC Sounds, Callum Wilson said: “Where’s Michail? Has he run away after his shambles of a performance?…

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo was all of us when Dominik Szoboszlai’s scored his cup screamer

“If he’d have said that statement and [West Ham] had gone and beat Liverpool, Michail would be sitting here tonight under any circumstances.

“The fact he made that prediction, had no goals, assists or shots on target, no aerial duels won, lost the ball 10 times, played 75 minutes before being dragged, for me personally I wouldn’t show my face either.”

It’s a fair comment from the Newcastle United man that, had his counterpart proven himself right with his Merseyside performance, then he would have been right on the airways gloating.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Instead, David Moyes’ striker has embarrassed himself by failing to laugh this one off and taking the abuse that would rightfully come his way – choosing to hide away instead.

It will perhaps teach him not to make such bold claims the next time that he faces the Reds and learn that Jurgen Klopp’s side are a force to be reckoned with for anyone in the game.

We’ll all have to keep waiting to see if he ever returns to the microphone and if he ever addresses the comments that were made, that ended up being a real pie in his own face.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…