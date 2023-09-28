(Video) Salah hilariously scolds Trent & Szoboszlai for their cheeky gym antics

Mo Salah turned worried parent in Liverpool’s latest snippet of life at the AXA training centre.

The Egyptian, busy as ever strengthening an insanely robust physique, hilariously decided to tell Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai to take their game of keepy-ups outside.

It’s all tongue-in-cheek, of course, and we’re sure our Egyptian King is as delighted as we are to see our summer signing having adapted to life in Merseyside as well as he has.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: