(Video) Salah hilariously scolds Trent & Szoboszlai for their cheeky gym antics

Mo Salah turned worried parent in Liverpool’s latest snippet of life at the AXA training centre.
The Egyptian, busy as ever strengthening an insanely robust physique, hilariously decided to tell Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai to take their game of keepy-ups outside.
It’s all tongue-in-cheek, of course, and we’re sure our Egyptian King is as delighted as we are to see our summer signing having adapted to life in Merseyside as well as he has.
"Play football outside…" 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/4kmCyw9PMx
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2023
Aside from getting told off by their dad. That is some technique on show there. They are fizzing the ball at each other and the first touch to set up the return pass is incredibly hard to do. 🤩