(Video) Pundit urges Liverpool to raid EPL rivals for £45m tank who could free up Mac Allister

Darren Bent has implored Liverpool to consider raiding one of their Premier League rivals for a player who could allow Alexis Mac Allister to ‘move into his natural position’.

Over the summer, the Reds were linked with Kalvin Phillips, the midfielder who cost Manchester City £45m in 2022 (Sky Sports) but has largely struggled for game-time under Pep Guardiola, starting only two top-flight matches in just over a year at the Etihad Stadium (WhoScored).

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Tottenham striker believes the 27-year-old could be an ideal prospective signing for Jurgen Klopp in terms of being that defensive midfield anchor who’d free up the likes of the Argentine to have more of an influence further forward.

Bent said: “I think Kalvin Phillips would have been disciplined enough to just sit there and know his role [if he joins Liverpool]. He’s a good player; he’s not going to make them weaker.

“He could make them stronger because Mac Allister could then move into his natural position, although I really like Curtis Jones. I think he’s doing a great job.”

The 39-year-old’s logic is sound, as Liverpool’s Argentine summer signing has played almost all his games for the club as a number 6 (Transfermarkt).

Phillips could step into that role seamlessly at Anfield and enable Mac Allister to push forward more often, but given the rivalry between the clubs, the chances of Man City selling one of their players to the Reds seem remote.

You can view Bent’s comments below, via talkSPORT on YouTube: