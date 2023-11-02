(Video) Konate shows touch of class as he urges Szoboszlai to greet young fans before Bournemouth clash

Ibou Konate has been immense for Liverpool when called upon by Jurgen Klopp this term and although the Frenchman was an unused substitute at the Vitality Stadium last night the 24-year-old still had time to show a touch of class.

As the former RB Leipzig man made his way off the pitch before the Reds’ clash with Bournemouth last night, alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, our No. 5 spotted some young supporters who wanted some items signed by the Liverpool stars.

Szoboszlai acknowledged the youngsters but proceeded to make his way down the tunnel before the France international gave him a slight nudge before the pair made their way over to the excited young kids.

It may only be something small but it was a real touch of class from Ibou.

It appears that he’s a class act both on and off the pitch!

Check the lovely gesture below via @snappedlfc on X:

Ibou pushing Szoboszlai to sign things for some fans 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/eSSvfRPMER — ~ (@snappedlfc) November 2, 2023

