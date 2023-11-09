(Video) What Joel Matip did vs Toulouse that had Klopp applauding him from the sideline

Joel Matip showcased years of defensive experience with his latest contribution on the pitch for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp was left applauding the Cameroonian after fooling his opponent into running the ball out of play with a sliding challenge that didn’t attempt to steal possession, as was relayed on X by the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

Klopp applauds as Matip slides in for a challenge then leaves the ball and allows it to roll out for a goal kick — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 9, 2023

It’s moments like these that continue to prove the former Schalke man’s ongoing worth to this side.

He’s certainly been more than impressive following a season that had many questioning his Anfield future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: