(Video) ‘He’s a cool guy’ – Klopp hails ‘brilliant’ Brentford figure ahead of Liverpool clash

Jurgen Klopp has issued glowing praise of his opposite number Thomas Frank ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday.

The Bees make the trip to Anfield tomorrow off the back of three successive wins, with their last away match seeing them triumph 2-0 at Chelsea, while the Reds will hope to atone for poor results and performances against Luton and Toulouse in recent days.

The west London club have excelled in the top flight since returning to the division two years ago, finishing ninth last season and beating LFC 3-1 along the way, and they go into the weekend’s fixtures occupying a top-half berth again.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp said of Frank (via Sky Sports): “[They make] very smart transfer business and Thomas is adapting with style.

“He plays against possession teams one way and plays against other teams when all of a sudden they are a possession team themselves. It’s really interesting. He’s doing a brilliant job. He seems to be very happy there.

“He’s a cool guy. I respect him a lot. They are doing really well and [he’s] really smart.”

Frank and Brentford have been a breath of fresh air since coming into the Premier League, taking to the division with an ease which must be the envy of other promoted clubs who’ve been swiftly relegated without a whimper.

They’ve been the scourge of Liverpool and other big-name clubs in that time, and it’ll take a very strong performance from the Reds to preserve their 100% record at Anfield this season when they face the Bees tomorrow.

