Liverpool set to bank £125m after major behind-the-scenes deal broke today

Liverpool will be hard at work planning a first summer transfer window under incoming new manager Arne Slot.

In the meantime, the Reds’ commercial department is also dotting the “i’s” and crossing the “t’s” with deals behind the scenes.

Inside World Football now reports that the Merseyside giants have secured the future of commercial sponsor AXA for another five seasons. It’s a deal that will see the club earn £25m per season for another five years – totalling at £125m through to 2029.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Mark Goldbridge can’t believe what’s now been said about Mo Salah live on air

READ MORE: ‘Transfer sensation???’: Liverpool fans won’t believe which player is now tipped for possible Dortmund transfer

Further proof of Liverpool’s superb commercial work

There’s still some way to go before we can comfortably surpass the superb commercial work of domestic and European rivals Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Rest assured, however, that commercial director Ben Latty is pushing on impressively with our commercial strategy.

Hopefully, it provides further evidence to support Spirit of Shankly’s cause regarding proposed season ticket price increases.

There are always ways to keep Liverpool financially competitive without stiffing the fans that have made the club what it is today.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!