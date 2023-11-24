(Video) No surprise: Sky Sports confirm three crucial Man City players back in training ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool fans will not be surprised by the news that a trio of Manchester City players have returned to training ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Etihad.

The Premier League’s top-two face-off at lunchtime tomorrow in what is set to be a thrilling encounter.

Jurgen Klopp was yesterday boosted by the involvement of Ibou Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones in training yesterday while Pep Guardiola was sweating on the fitness of a number of his key players who missed games or were not involved at all for their national sides during the recent international break.

Erling Haaland missed Norway’s 3-3 draw with Scotland on Sunday with a knock to his ankle while Ederson and Nathan Ake remained in Manchester to continue receiving treatment for their respective injuries.

An update from Sky Sports News, however, has confirmed all three of those players participated in a training session for the Sky Blues ahead of tomorrow’s clash in news which won’t come as much of a surprise to Liverpool fans.

Guardiola clearly felt the need to prevent his players from representing their respective countries during the international break, but let’s hope we can earn a huge three points to go top of the table!

Erling Haaland and Ederson took part in Manchester City training on Thursday evening ahead of their Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday ✔️ pic.twitter.com/M6dzBbSvgq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 24, 2023

