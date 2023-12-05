‘When I see them’ – Ox explains what goes through his mind upon watching back his Liverpool goals

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has explained the one question he asks himself upon watching back the goals he scored for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old, who left Anfield for Besiktas in the summer, gave an interview to Sky Sports when he was asked if he still gets ‘pangs’ when clips of him scoring for the Reds resurface on social media.

He replied: “When I see them I think, ‘I need to do that again, what’s going on?’. They definitely live on in your memory, but when you’re still playing and then there’s a game on the weekend, it’s more looking at, ‘Okay, how did I do that? What did I do? How can I do that again at the weekend?’.

“It is obviously nice to see those things when they pop up and just a little reminder that it’s you and your capabilities. If I haven’t done that for a while, it’s more a case of, ‘Okay, I need to get back to doing that because that’s a strength of mine’.”

Ox’s six years at Liverpool ended with him netting 18 goals in 146 appearances (Transfermarkt), a tally which would’ve been considerably higher had a cruel knee injury not ruled him out for an entire year towards the end of a productive first season at Anfield.

There were some memorable strikes among that number, such as his charge through the Manchester City defence to drill home from 20 yards in a 4-3 epic, his piledriver against Pep Guardiola’s side in the Champions League a few months later and his top-corner howitzer in the 5-5 Carabao Cup classic against Arsenal in 2019.

His first campaign with the Reds saw him playing arguably the best football of his career, and it’s only natural that in between games for Besiktas, he might look back wistfully at the scintillating moments he produced in 2017/18 before fate dealt him a horrible hand.

He’s still only 30, so there’s plenty of time for him to still recreate some of the stardust that he sprinkled upon the exceptional Liverpool team of which he was a valuable part for six years.

