(Video) Liverpool fans burst into song to serenade Jurgen Klopp at Anfield Road test event

Jurgen Klopp was left under no illusions as to how the 7,000 Liverpool fans at tonight’s Anfield Road Stand test event feel about him.

The redeveloped stand was partially opened on Monday in order to test its suitability to accommodate an increased capacity for next Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Reds manager was in attendance, and he addressed those present by imploring them to rise from their seats as he performed his trademark triple fist pump to the adoring Merseyside faithful.

The fans in the Anfield Road Stand reciprocated the appreciation by breaking into a rendition of ‘I’m So Glad (That Jurgen is a Red)’ as they serenaded Klopp with the chant.

All going well, it’ll ring out many more times around every part of the redeveloped stadium as he continues to guide Liverpool to great things!

You can view the Klopp chant below, via @MerseyReds97 on X (formerly Twitter):