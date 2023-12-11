Liverpool reporter: Reds would face ‘fierce’ competition for 20y/o who’s comparable to Arsenal ace

One journalist has warned Liverpool fans not to get their hopes up regarding transfer links with Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz.

The Reds are reportedly prepared to fight hard to land the 20-year-old (90min), and Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that an exit from the Bundesliga leaders could be ‘one to watch’ next summer.

However, speaking to EOTK Insider, Neil Jones voiced his scepticism of those rumours, adding that Jurgen Klopp’s side would need to fend off ‘fierce’ competition if they’re to win the race for the £86m-valued Germany international, whose value is ‘comparably rated to’ Arsenal’s Kai Havertz.

The journalist stated: “I would be very sceptical of the links between Liverpool and Florian Wirtz, just because there will be so much competition for him. He’s one of those players who is being primed, and indeed has been primed since he came into the Leverkusen first-team setup, for one of the big, big European clubs.

“Obviously, Liverpool are one of those but I think there’s a long list of suitors and the obvious candidates are Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.”

Jones added: “If you look at Leverkusen and how much they got for Kai Havertz, Wirtz is comparably rated to Havertz at this moment in time. Competition will ultimately be fierce for Liverpool if they want to sign him; they’d have to put a lot of work in and they’d also have to be convinced that he’s the direction they’d want to go down, as he’s a very different player to Mo Salah.

“Everyone is a different player to Salah, to be fair, but you are changing your team immensely if you sign a player like Florian Wirtz.”

READ MORE: Sky reporter: Liverpool ‘interested’ in exciting Bundesliga predator with modest release clause

READ MORE: Liverpool eyeing LaLiga powerhouse who Real Madrid wizard dubbed ‘the best defender’ he’s faced

It’s easy to see why Liverpool and other elite clubs from around Europe would be interested in Wirtz, whose seven goals and 10 assists this season have inspired Leverkusen to open a four-point lead at the Bundesliga summit and win all five Europa League group games so far (Transfermarkt).

He’s already played nearly 150 times at senior level for club and country despite only turning 20 last May (Transfermarkt), already racking up huge high-level experience for a player of his age.

He sits among the top 4% of attacking midfielders across Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for progressive passes per game, averaging an astonishing 7.2 per 90 minutes (FBref).

Wirtz could thrive on unlocking low-block opposition defences with his passing range, as well as making a huge impact in the final third for Liverpool if the Reds were to sign him.

However, as Jones says, it won’t be an easy move to pull off, and other areas of the squad seem likely to take higher priority in the next transfer window or two.

The 20-year-old would be an incredible signing if it comes off, but it’ll surely take something special to rbing him to Anfield.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Could Liverpool move for Florian Wirtz? Joel Matip contract future, the January transfer priority and much more!