(Video) Jurgen Klopp didn’t mince his words in reacting to Odegaard handball in Liverpool draw

Jurgen Klopp made his feelings clear about the decision not to give a penalty against Martin Odegaard for what looked a blatant handball in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The Reds were a goal down when, in the 20th minute, the Norwegian blocked Mo Salah’s shot with his hand, as unmistakably shown in subsequent replays. On-field referee Chris Kavanagh didn’t point to the spot, and a VAR review opted against sending him to the monitor to have another look at the incident.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Klopp revealed that he had watched it back and couldn’t quite believe how the officials on VAR didn’t at least request a pitchside review.

The Liverpool manager fumed: “I’m pretty sure someone will explain it to me and tell me it’s not a handball, but I don’t know how. I don’t say the ref can see it because I’ve no clue where he was in that moment, but when somebody sits in his office, how can he not come to the conclusion that it might be worth having another look at it.”

When asking the interviewer who was on VAR and the reply was ‘I don’t know’, the German humorously replied: “Oh, I don’t know…great name!”.

The Reds boss had every right to be perplexed that Odegaard didn’t have a penalty given against him for what was, quite frankly, a clearly deliberate handball.

Nonetheless, Liverpool can’t get the decision changed now, so the focus for Klopp and his players must be fully trained on the Boxing Day visit to Burnley, where nothing less than three points will suffice for LFC.

You can view Klopp’s comments on the handball incident below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):