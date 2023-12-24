‘This game showed me ‘ – Danny Murphy says he realised one thing after watching Liverpool v Arsenal

Danny Murphy has claimed one Arsenal ace was ‘sensational’ at Anfield last night and believes Liverpool would win the Premier League title if they had him in their side.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to settle for a point against the Gunners with Mo Salah’s effort cancelling out Gabriel’s opener for the visitors.

The Merseysiders dominated the second half and should’ve earned all three points through Trent Alexander-Arnold – only for the Scouser’s powerful effort to smash against the crossbar.

Declan Rice was one of a number of players from either side who impressed at L4 last night and ex-Red Murphy has heaped huge praise on the former West Ham man.

He wrote in the Daily Mail (via Rousing The Kop): “If there’s any young holding midfielder out there who wants to learn how to improve every aspect of their game, watch this match and follow Declan Rice. He was sensational.

“This game showed me just how important Rice — and also William Saliba — are for Mikel Arteta. They are the two players he cannot do without if they are going to win the Premier League. With those two players in the side, they can get a result anywhere.

“It also made me realise how much Liverpool need a player like him. If Rice wore a Liverpool shirt, I think they win the title. He’s that good.”

Rice really is a brilliant player. The way in which he patrols the middle of the park and protects his defence is extremely impressive.

He’s transformed Mikel Arteta’s midfield and it’s hard to argue with Murphy’s comments about Liverpool winning the title if the 24-year-old was in our side.

Arsenal’s £105m man is going to be a vital player for the north London-based outfit for years to come and they’re very fortunate to have him.

Credit must be given to Wataru Endo who was also exceptional last night but a top quality defensive midfielder must certainly be on Klopp’s radar either in January or in the summer as that is a vital position for any title-winning side.

