(Video) Arteta on why playing Liverpool is always ‘special’: ‘I have so many memories’

Mikel Arteta may well be the face of Arsenal nowadays but it’s easy to forget that he was once an Everton player, meaning playing Liverpool is always extra special.

Speaking with the media before the FA Cup clash, the former Blue spoke about playing against the Reds: “It is special for me and I have so many memories playing against them.

“And as well, because they are a top s side, you know, so [it] requires a big preparation and a lot of detailing, everything that we have to do and that was proven again a week ago or two when we played them at Anfield, for both teams I think.”

It was a typically short and abrupt answer from the 41-year-old but showed that he does have some respect for our club.

Let’s hope that we can again prove to be a side that he struggles against, both as a coach and a player, as we plot a route to the fourth round of the competition.

You can view Arteta’s comments on Liverpool (from 1:22) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

