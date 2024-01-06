(Video) Arteta gives five-man squad update as injuries and international duty ravage Arsenal squad

Mikel Arteta is set to host Liverpool in the FA Cup and, much like with our own squad, a combination of injuries and international duty has hugely affected his options.

As quoted on arsenal.com, the Spaniard said: ‘on Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury and our other players currently out:

“He is progressing well. We have another training session tomorrow and we will evaluate whether he is available or not to play and start the game. As for the rest, there is no actual news”.

‘on Thomas Partey not going to the Africa Cup of Nations:

“It was about common sense. He has a long-term injury and he really wanted to push his rehab. He really wanted to be with the national team but he is still far from training with the team and it didn’t make a lot of sense for him to be involved.”

‘on Jurrien Timber’s progression:

Unfortunately, that’s a very long-term injury. He is doing really well but he is still far from being fit to train with the team, or something to compete with the team so we don’t expect him back anytime soon. It’s what we have; the situation that we have now as well with Tomi having to leave and we have to cope with that.”

…’on how Fabio Vieira is recovering:

“He’s doing well again, but it was a surgery that required two different things to get results. The first signs are good, obviously he is still a bit far from where we want him, but he needs to keep working and hopefully in the next few weeks we can have him [available].”

Hearing the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out of the FA Cup clash is nothing but good news for the Reds at this stage.

It’s likely Jurgen Klopp will need some rotation too due to our concerns but both sides will still be trying their best to clinch a place in the fourth round of the competition.

