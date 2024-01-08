‘Not the best’: Liverpool 24-year-old challenged by BBC pundit after messy display

Martin Keown has challenged Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez to improve his finishing in front of goal this season.

The pundit acknowledged that Jurgen Klopp’s tactical switch-up in the forward line caused problems for Arsenal’s back four, though called for the Uruguay international to be ‘cleaner with his feet’.

“I think tactically it was clever, because Klopp puts him out there. It created issues for Ben White in areas there, hitting the bar, or finishing around the post,” the former Arsenal star spoke on BBC’s coverage. “That’s what he has to improve, he needs to be cleaner with his feet – he’s not the best in front of goal at the moment.”

The Merseysiders finished their FA Cup third round clash as 2-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Jakub Kiwior (OG) and Luis Diaz.

Darwin Nunez still makes a difference

We’re very firmly in the Jamie Carragher camp of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and one other being our go-to starting front-three.

Who that ‘other’ should be given Diogo Jota’s superb form of late and Luis Diaz’s rediscovery of his best football in the famous red shirt remains to be seen, of course!

We’re still of the mind, however, that criticism of our 24-year-old striker can be a little relentless despite him generally faring well at Liverpool.

Keep the faith in Nunez, we say.

