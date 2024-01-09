Liverpool and Arsenal could battle to sign 23y/o who Carragher dubbed a ‘superstar’ – report

Liverpool and Arsenal have faced each other twice on the pitch in the last three weeks, and they could seemingly do battle once more in the transfer market if reports are to be believed.

According to CaughtOffside, Wolves forward Pedro Neto has worked his way onto Jurgen Klopp’s radar, and the Reds could potentially face off against the north London outfit for the 23-year-old.

This report backs up a recent claim by Ekrem Konur that the Reds are interested in the Portuguese winger, although the Molineux club don’t plan to sell him in January. Previous reports have cited a valuation of £50m for the player (Birmingham Live).

Prior to incurring a hamstring injury in the autumn, Neto had been in flying form for Wolves, registering either a goal or an assist in eight consecutive Premier League games, albeit scoring only once (Transfermarkt).

His overall tally at Molineux stands at 12 goals and 22 assists in 123 appearances (Transfermarkt), a decent tally but not one which marks him out as a world beater, despite Jamie Carragher’s previous billing of him as a ‘superstar‘.

The 23-year-old could be a worthy right-sided alternative to consider if Liverpool’s reported interest in Michael Olise proves fruitless, but given the abundance of riches that Jurgen Klopp has in attack, other parts of the squad are more likely to get priority in the current transfer window and in the summer.

Nonetheless, the Reds have shown in the past that if they identify the right player for the German’s project at Anfield, they’ll be prepared to dig into their pockets to get their target.

Neto’s former Wolves teammate Diogo Jota mightn’t have seemed the likeliest candidate to sign for LFC back in 2020, but that’s proven to be a masterstroke of an acquisition, so we wouldn’t completely rule out of the possibility of a move for our number 20’s international colleague sometime this year.

