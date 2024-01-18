(Video) Carragher admits he was ‘surprised’ with what Klopp did in Liverpool’s last away match

It’s been a great season so far for Liverpool and with strong pursuits of four competitions, some may have expected that we would take any opportunity to rest and rotate.

Speaking about our FA Cup tie against Arsenal, Jamie Carragher said on ‘Stick to Football’: “I was thinking Liverpool, I thought Klopp would make more changes to be honest [against Arsenal].

“I was surprised Klopp sort of played the team that he did because obviously, they were playing midweek in the Carabao Cup semi-final, but he went really strong.”

It seems clear that Jurgen Klopp clearly has a high opinion of both domestic cups and, with the winter break allowing him a chance to rest anyway, the German was happy to go strong in an attempt to win both matches.

With Fulham and Arsenal defeated, it proved to be the right decision and let’s hope that the season ends in some decent silverware to show for these bold coaching decisions.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Liverpool team selection (from 16:35) via The Overlap on YouTube:

