‘Lucky boy’ – Carragher believes Bournemouth man was fortunate to stay on the field against Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Justin Kluivert was ‘a lucky boy’ to not be sent off against Liverpool this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out as 4-0 winners over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium with both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez netting a brace to extend Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

The game only got going after the interval with all four goals coming in the second half but there was a major talking point from the first half after Kluivert caught Luis Diaz high on the ankle.

VAR Paul Tierney decided not to intervene and fortunately the Colombian was able to continue despite being grounded for some time by the late, yet accidental challenge.

“I think Kluivert’s a lucky boy,” Carragher said on Sky Sports (via Metro). “In those situations, I don’t like to see a red card but the reason Liverpool will be frustrated is because Curtis Jones got sent off for something similar.

“In full speed, it doesn’t look too dangerous but when you slow it down, it’s a shocker. It’s a red card. It’s a nasty challenge.

“I think they just get to the right decision. When you see it at full speed, there’s not too much there.

“But there will be frustration on Liverpool’s side and understandably so because of Curtis Jones.”

This was an almost identical challenge to the one which saw Curtis Jones dismissed during our defeat to Spurs earlier this season.

Consistency doesn’t seem to exist amongst officials though, but thankfully on this occasion it’s not a decision which has cost us.

Another decision not in our favour – but we can’t say we’re too surprised!

